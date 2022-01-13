Dr. Alexander-Scott to step down as RI health director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, who has been the face of Rhode Island’s coronavirus response since the start of the pandemic, is stepping down, officials said Thursday.

Her departure was announced by the governor’s office.

A Brooklyn native and expert on infectious diseases, Alexander-Scott has led the Health Department since 2015, when she was appointed by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo. Her profile rose exponentially starting in March 2020, when she began appearing daily at Raimondo’s side to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

Her efforts to fight the pandemic were lauded in many quarters, with fans praising her steady leadership and public communication. But over time she also earned the ire of those who chafed at ongoing pandemic policies, notably the Health Department’s vaccine mandate for medical workers.

The R.I. Senate appointed Alexander-Scott to a new five-year term last year, and up until now she had continued in her role under Gov. Dan McKee, who succeeded Raimondo last March.

In recent months there have been reports of tension between McKee and Alexander-Scott over masking policies and how to handle the delta and omicron waves of the pandemic, though both have downplayed any splits. She was with the governor Thursday for a news conference laying out the latest steps the state is taking to deal with omicron.

“Serving as the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health has been the most rewarding experience of my career,” Alexander-Scott said in a statement. “I would like to thank all Rhode Islanders for their trust over the past two years as we have navigated this unprecedented public health crisis together.”

Alexander-Scott will officially resign in two weeks, and continue to serve as a consultant to the Health Department for another three months, according to a news release. State officials did not immediately disclose where she’s going next. McKee said he is searching for new leadership for the department.

“Dr. Alexander-Scott has been a steady, calm presence for Rhode Island as we’ve worked together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” McKee said in a statement. “Her leadership has been crucial to our whole of government response – helping Rhode Island become number one in testing nationwide and getting more people vaccinated per capita than nearly any other state in the country.”

In a list of accomplishments touted by the state, Alexander-Scott was recognized for helping to stand up Rhode Island’s COVID-19 testing system, getting schools reopen before other states and to help steer vaccination efforts.

Prior to the pandemic, Alexander-Scott focused heavily on the state’s Health Equity Zone initiative, which is designed to improve health equity in neighborhoods with historically bad health outcomes.

The state also lauded the director for her work on responding to the opioid epidemic that’s fueled soaring drug overdose deaths in recent years. She helped “expand access to treatment for substance-use disorder, destigmatize substance use disorder, get naloxone in the hands of people throughout Rhode Island, expand peer recovery supports throughout the state, and set Rhode Island up to open some of the first Harm Reduction Centers in the nation,” according to the release.

Alexander-Scott also helped secure $82 million for a new state laboratory, which state officials hope will help expand the life-science industry once built.

“In addition to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Alexander-Scott has advocated for and secured funding for Rhode Island’s new health laboratory, a legacy that will help improve the health of Rhode Islanders for generations to come and keep our state at the forefront in detecting and preventing future pandemics,” McKee said.

