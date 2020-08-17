DLT to automatically process unemployment payments after weekend snafu

What is your COVID-19 question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials at the R.I. Department of Labor and Training say they will be automatically processing unemployment benefits payments for many individuals after reports over the weekend of problems with the weekly certification process.

Individuals who are receiving unemployment benefits must certify their continuing eligibility each week, usually on Sunday. Multiple Rhode Islanders who contacted 12 Responds said new questions have been added to the certification procedure that caused confusion, among other problems.

Margaux Fontaine, a spokesperson for DLT, said the U.S. Department of Labor had directed the state to add additional questions regarding eligibility for benefits in order to comply with federal rules.

“We understand that these changes caused many claimants confusion while certifying yesterday, so we will be automatically processing payments for every claimant who experienced issues when certifying,” Fontaine said in an email. “Claimants can expect to receive their payment by the end of the week. There is no need to contact DLT.”

Fontaine said DLT is also rephrasing some of the certification questions to make them clearer.

“Going forward, claimants should carefully read the help text included with the questions, which provides additional guidance on how they should be answering the questions,” she said.

