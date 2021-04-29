Courtney Hawkins resigns as DHS director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Courtney Hawkins resigned on Thursday as director of the R.I. Department of Human Services, 12 News has confirmed.

“Leading the team of hundreds of dedicated public servants at DHS has been the greatest honor and opportunity of my life,” Hawkins wrote in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones.

Hawkins’ resignation is effective May 14. She has led DHS since June 2017, and was closely involved in the Raimondo administration’s efforts to stabilize social-services programs after the UHIP computer system fiasco.

Matt Sheaff, a spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee, said Hawkins’ successor has not yet been named.

“It will be a priority for the McKee administration to find a candidate to lead this department which plays a crucial role in the lives of so many Rhode Islanders,” Sheaff said. “We thank Director Hawkins for her and wish her all the best.”

