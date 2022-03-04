PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is making his second trip to Eastern Europe this year, this time as Russian forces continue their attack on the country.

Cicilline, a senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Friday joined a bipartisan delegation that is visiting the border of Poland and Ukraine.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks’ office said the delegation will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brezinski, as well as “national and local and Polish officials, USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team, and Ukrainian civil society activities.”

“They will receive briefings from the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, meet with U.S. service members, and assess the needs at the Polish border which has received the largest influx of refugees fleeing Ukraine,” Meeks’ office said.

The United Nations has estimated 1 million refugees have sought to leave Ukraine since the Russian assault began.

Also on the trip are Democrats Gerald Connolly, Susan Wild and Raul Ruiz, and Republicans Michael McCaul, Ann Wagner and Brian Fitzpatrick. Their visit comes as Congress is debating how much additional funding should be authorized to deal with the Ukraine crisis.

In an interview earlier this week, Cicilline said he had seen broad bipartisan support in Congress for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his people since the start of the conflict.

“So far everyone recognizes the danger of allowing Vladimir Putin to take over a sovereign country, to change the borders of a sovereign country by force,” Cicilline told 12 News, calling Putin “a murderous thug.”

“This is intolerable. It’s illegal, completely unjustified, a violation of international law,” he said. “I think everyone recognizes America stands up for freedom and we stand up for bullies and we’re all prepared to do everything we can to support the Ukrainian people.”

Cicilline previously visited Ukraine in late January as part of a delegation that met with government officials there as Russian forces were massing on the border. That trip also included a stop in Brussels, Belgium, where he met with NATO and EU officials.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Congressman Jim Langevin and Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating all traveled to Europe last month to attend the Munich Security Conference, an annual high-level meeting of western officials where Ukraine was the dominant topic this year.