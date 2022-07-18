SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — President Biden is considering a visit to Southeastern Massachusetts later this week, 12 News has learned.

Details about the potential presidential trip remained scarce Monday night, though multiple people said security and logistical preparations were being undertaken in case the visit happens. They emphasized that planning remained preliminary.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about the president’s travel plans.

If Biden does visit the region, he is expected to stop in Somerset to tour the former Brayton Point power plant and the site’s conversion into a staging ground for wind energy projects. The coal-fired facility shut down back in 2017.

A spokesperson for Congressman Jake Auchincloss, who represents Somerset, had no comment.