PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Attorney General Peter Neronha is expected to announce Thursday morning whether Lifespan and Care New England will be allowed to merge to create a massive combined hospital system in Rhode Island.

The two largest hospital groups in the state announced plans to merge a year ago, arguing that by combining forces into an academic medical center affiliated with Brown University they can improve patient care and promote economic development. But they’ve faced pushback from those who feared the power of the new organization, which would control roughly 80% of inpatient hospital services in the state.

Neronha, who has authority over hospital mergers under state law, has called an 11:30 a.m. news conference to announce his decision.

The attorney general’s announcement comes well ahead of the March 16 deadline for him to render a decision, and follows an extensive investigation as well as multiple public meetings.

Lifespan owns Rhode Island, Miriam, Newport and Bradley hospitals; Care New England owns Women & Infants, Kent and Butler. They employ more than 22,000 workers combined.