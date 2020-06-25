9 will be interviewed for RI Supreme Court seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s Judicial Nominating Commission on Wednesday voted to interview nine candidates for a soon-to-open seat on the state Supreme Court, one of three judicial vacancies the panel is currently tackling.

The commission said it would interview four sitting judges — Laureen D’Ambra, Melissa Long, Joe Montalbano and Kristen Rodgers — for the Supreme Court post, along with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Erin Lynch Prata, former Providence City Councilor Sam Zurier, and attorneys Jeanine Perella McConaghy, John E. Roberts and Pamela J. Toro.

The Supreme Court seat is being vacated by Justice Gilbert Indeglia, creating the first vacancy on the five-member high court in a decade. It is a lifetime appointment.

Lynch Prata’s candidacy recently got the green light from the R.I. Ethics Commission despite questions about whether it would violate the revolving-door statute. At the same time, many are urging Gov. Gina Raimondo to appoint a person of color to the court for the first time.

Sally Dowling, the Judicial Nominating Commission’s chair, told WPRI 12 the schedule for the candidates’ public interviews remains up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three to five names will eventually be forwarded to the governor, whose pick will need to win the support of both the House and Senate. (Other state judgeships are only subject to Senate confirmation.)

The commission also advanced candidates to fill the vacancies being created by the retirements of Superior Court Justice Bennett Gallo and Family Court Justice John McCann III.

For the Superior Court judgeship, the commission said it will interview 13 candidates: R. David Cruise, Maria F. Deaton, Robert J. Durant Jr., Monica Horan, Kathleen M. Kelly, Emily A. Maranjian, Stacey P. Nakasian, Paul D. Ragosta, Magistrate Richard D. Raspallo, Linda Rekas Sloan, Pamela J. Toro, R. Bart Totten and Mark J. Travato.

For the Family Court judgeship, the commission said it will interview six candidates: Christopher E. Friel, Magistrate Andrea M. Iannazzi, Shilpa Naik, Elizabeth Ortiz and Mary Eva Tudino, as well as Jeanine Perella McConaghy, who is also up for the Supreme Court slot.

