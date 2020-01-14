3 things to watch tonight in Raimondo’s State of the State

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo will symbolically kick off her sixth year in office Tuesday evening as she delivers her annual State of the State address to lawmakers and other dignitaries.

The second-term Democrat is scheduled to give the speech at 7 p.m. in the R.I. House of Representatives chambers at the State House. It will be televised live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com, followed by the Republican response from House Minority Leader Blake Filippi.

Raimondo’s aides have said she will once again emphasize economic development and education, two pillars of her policy agenda over the years. She is also expected to put a new emphasis on housing policy, as home prices continue to climb but new construction remains stagnant.

The speech will be followed later this week by the release of Raimondo’s proposed state budget for 2020-21, due out late Thursday afternoon.

Directly after the governor’s 7 p.m. address, WPRI will have in-depth analysis and reaction in our digital-only show on WPRI.com, followed by continuing coverage on Eyewitness News at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.