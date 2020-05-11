12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa
Target 12 on WPRI.com

12 Responds: When will the extension for unemployment benefits kick in?

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Islanders whose unemployment benefits are expiring, or already have expired, are starting to see their benefits extended, state officials confirmed on Monday.

Under the federal CARES Act signed into law on March 27, people collecting unemployment are eligible to collect for an additional 13 weeks on top of the standard 26 weeks. But details on how that was going to be implemented were scarce.

Angelika Pellegrino, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, said they started processing the extension for those who recertified their benefits over the weekend, “and the department is processing more this week.”

“Right now, we’re processing the extended benefits manually, so there’s nothing to do on the claimant’s end,” Pellegrino wrote in an email. “If that changes and action is required on the claimants end, we’ll communicate with them.”

For those whose benefits have already stopped, Pellegrino said they don’t have to do anything to restart their unemployment payments again.

“They’ll receive an email from the department that they can begin certifying for their extended benefits,” she said.

The extension only applies to those collecting unemployment, not other jobless benefits like Temporary Disability Insurance or Temporary Caregivers Insurance.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have written into WPRI.com’s “12 Responds” system who saw their benefits frozen, likely because of an ongoing federal investigation into unemployment fraud

As Target 12 reported last week, many claims are getting scrutinized after it was revealed thousands of people saw their identities stolen and used to apply for fake claims. As a result, DLT has suspended payouts to those who had been getting it as they examine the claims. Especially those who get their benefits sent to reloadable debit cards, with brand names like Chime and GreenDot.

People in that situation have been instructed to fill out a form on the DLT website so their benefits can be restarted. But people are writing into 12 Responds that they haven’t heard anything after filling out the online form.

“Our team is working to respond to all of the inquiries within five to seven days; however, some may be sooner and others may take a bit longer depending on the claim and situation,” Pellegrino said.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Recent episodes of 12 Responds:

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

STAY INFORMED | CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Coronavirus
News & InfoApp
UpdatesE-News & Alerts
UpdatesCDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – RI Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 1 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 4 p.m. President Trump Briefing on testing

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Go here to watch CBS News Coverage»

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com