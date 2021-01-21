$1.8 billion budgeted in RI for COVID-19 response so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island has now budgeted more than $1.8 billion to cover costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from supplies and tests to financial assistance for local hospitals, officials revealed Thursday.

Staff from the R.I. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) laid out the latest updated figures on the state’s expenses tied to the crisis ahead of an afternoon Senate Finance Committee hearing.

Rhode Island’s COVID-19 spending estimate has grown steadily each time Raimondo administration officials have given an update to the legislature, from $881 million in August to $1.7 billion in November and now $1.8 billion in January. Out of the latest total, $1.1 billion has actually been spent and $329 million has been “encumbered,” meaning allocated but not yet paid out.

To put those numbers in perspective, the annual state budget totaled about $10 billion before the crisis.

The update comes as Gov. Gina Raimondo is preparing to leave office to become U.S. commerce secretary. If confirmed by the Senate, Raimondo would be replaced by Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, whose initial responsibilities would include submitting a proposed 2021-22 budget to the General Assembly by early March — a plan that will be affected significantly by the complexities of coronavirus costs.

Budget officials broke down the pandemic-related state spending into 20 different categories.

The largest is $474 million directed to “Other Expenses,” which includes $276 million in state payroll costs for public health and public safety workers that were eligible to be covered through the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, as well as $198 million directed to municipalities and schools.

The next-largest categories of spending were $221 million for the Hospital Assistance Partnership Program, which provided grants to the local hospitals; $143 million for “business and workforce readiness,” including the Restore RI, Back to Work RI and HArT (hospitality, arts and tourism) programs; $118 million for two categories of education funding; and $110 million for individuals and businesses affected by the three-week “pause” in reopening after Thanksgiving.

On the other side of the ledger, OMB officials estimated the state has qualified for a similar total of federal coronavirus funding — $1.8 billion — but warned in a presentation that “not all funding can be fully directed to identified response activities.” It’s unclear how large the gap is.

By far the largest chunk of federal money Rhode Island has received is its $1.25 billion allocation through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, a pot of money given to all 50 states under the CARES Act that has been the subject of considerable discussion. Congress recently extended the deadline for spending the Coronavirus Relief Fund money provided by that fund until the end of 2021, though Gov. Gina Raimondo has said she thinks nearly all of the $1.25 billion has now been allocated.

The state is also being aggressive in seeking reimbursement for coronavirus expenses from FEMA under the Stafford Act, the law that governs federal funding for disaster relief. FEMA has agreed to cover $95 million in costs so far, with another $11 million pending, which OMB said is significantly more money per capita than FEMA has provided to the other New England states so far.

A number of targeted federal grants totaling $261 million have also been awarded to Rhode Island for specific activities related to the pandemic, such as testing and vaccine distribution. In addition, the 2020-21 state budget, enacted in December, included $106 million in state-level revenue that is going toward the coronavirus expenses laid out by OMB on Thursday.