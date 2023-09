SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police are asking residents in the area of Colt Drive to shelter in place until further notice.

Police say they are trying to help a person experiencing a mental health crisis and are telling people to avoid the area.

The situation is contained to a single residence and police say they are working to bring the situation to a safe resolution.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as we learn more.