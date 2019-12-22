Police sweep T.F. Green Airport after apparent hoax threat

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police swept T.F. Green Airport Saturday evening after someone made what’s believed to be a prank phone call reporting a bomb threat.

Lt. Colonel Kevin Barry of the State Police told Eyewitness News that the Warwick Police Department received a robocall making the threat shortly before 5 p.m.

A spokesman for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation said that the threat was not thought to be credible, but police swept the airport and found nothing.

“At approximately 4:42 pm this evening airport police were made aware of what was believed to be a prank call related to a bomb threat. Although the threat was not deemed credible, airport police protocols were followed and the airport’s law enforcement partners were contacted including the RI State Police. A sweep of the airport was conducted, which verified that the call was in fact not credible. At no time during this event were flights or airport operations interrupted. The matter remains under investigation.” Bill Fischer, RIAC Spokesman

Most of the police presence was gone shortly after 6 p.m.