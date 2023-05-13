HAVERHILL, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police and Haverhill police are asking for help finding six missing children, all siblings, in connection with a child abuse investigation.

Police say they are looking for three boys and three girls: Ominsty Great (7 months old); Cyper Great (11 months); Cyphaya Great (3 years old); Journea Great (5 years old); Odyessea, Great (6 years old) and Jatari Baker-Wooden (9 years old).

Authorities said they may be in the Randolph area.

The children have been missing since at least Wednesday, when police say they received a report of child abuse.

Police said the victim indicated that her mother and stepfather abused her and her siblings.

Police also said the parents and other family members have been “uncooperative with attempts to locate the children.”

Any with information about the family or the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.