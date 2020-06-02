Police prepare for ‘planned violence’ at Garden City, Warwick Mall

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Off-duty Cranston police officers have been asked to report at 7 p.m. Tuesday and prepare along with the rest of the department for a potential violent protest at Garden City Center, possibly similar to what happened early Tuesday morning at Providence Place.

A group text sent to city officers referenced “planned violence at Warwick Mall and Garden City,” which may be alluding to a number of social media posts that include threats on Tuesday and Friday.

Cranston police spokesman Major Todd Patalano said the department is taking the threat seriously.

“We have to take it as a credible threat,” he said. “We will be prepared for tonight.”

Neither a Warwick city spokesperson nor Police Chief Col. Rick Rathbun has yet to comment on threats about Warwick Mall.

According to Providence police, as many as 300 people crowded in front of Providence Place around midnight, and an estimated crowd of 100 were able to get inside the building, where they allegedly looted and vandalized about a dozen businesses.

Outside, at least two police cruisers were vandalized – with one set on fire. 65 people were arrested, police said.

Cranston Mayor Alan Fung said in a text message to Target 12 he has “full confidence” in the city’s police department.

“[Cranston police] actively assisted Providence and were also prepared for any situation in Cranston,” Fung said. “We are monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis and will be ready to address any issues that may arise.”

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.