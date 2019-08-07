Police: Man stole 2 BB guns from North Smithfield Walmart

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — North Smithfield police are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to police, the man stole two Crosman semiautomatic BB guns Wednesday morning from the Walmart on Dowling Village Boulevard. It’s believed he then fled on a bicycle.

Police say the black, revolver-style BB guns closely resemble standard handguns.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Steven Donovan at (401) 762-1212 ext. 220.