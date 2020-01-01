Police increase patrols for drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Police departments across Rhode Island increased patrols on New Year’s Eve to crack down on impaired driving.

The “B.A.T. Mobile” was parked in North Kingstown to assist officers. The “Breath Alcohol Testing” vehicle, operated primarily by the Providence Police Department and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, is frequently used during periods of stepped-up DUI enforcement.

The Narragansett Police Department also teamed up with the Rhode Island Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving to honor Jeffrey Monica who was killed at age 19 in a car crash on May 29th, 2003 in North Kingstown.

“Unfortunately Jeff made the poor choice that night to have a couple of beers and drive impaired,” said Robin Monica, Jeffrey’s mother. ” He lost control of his car, hit a telephone pole, crashed his car and was killed instantly.”

After her son’s death, Monica got involved in substance abuse and is now an advocate for MADD. She wants to honor her son’s life in a positive way and to remind people that it only takes one bad decision to end a life.

The Rhode Island State Police also had additional troopers on the roads.

While numbers are down from 2017, alcohol-related traffic deaths in Rhode Island are still above the national average. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 34% of fatal crashes in the state in 2018 involved an impaired driver. The national average was 29%.