Police identify man who died after being pulled from water at Conimicut Point

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police have identified the man who died after being pulled from the water unresponsive on Saturday.

Investigators say the victim is Joseph Gillespie, 57, of Auburn, Mass.

The Warwick Fire Department said they were called to Conimicut Point around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a missing swimmer.

The department’s marine units and dive team were deployed, along with assets from department’s around Narragansett Bay.

The victim was found about an hour later by a marine task force boat from East Providence, according to Warwick fire officials. He was about 500 yards from shore.

CPR was performed and the man was rushed to Kent Hospital in Warwick where he was pronounced dead.

Battalion Chief Bradley on Saturday said this is just the latest example of the power of the current at Conimicut Point.

“It happens, I don’t want to say frequently, but it has happened in the past, and there is signage telling people not to go out there.”

There are designated swimming areas at Conimicut Point. One of them is just a few hundred feet away from where the drowning occurred.