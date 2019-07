JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – State Police have identified the driver in Friday afternoon’s fatal wreck on 295 as a 21-year-old Providence woman.

Lt. Kenneth Jones said Saturday morning that Rosa Garcia Almonte was the driver of the SUV that wrecked on 295 South near Exit 10 around 3 p.m. Friday.

Almonte was thrown from the wreck and pronounced dead at the scene. Jones said that the crash, which did not involve any other vehicles, is still under investigation.