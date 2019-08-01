Police ID Taunton woman killed in I-495 crash

Breaking News
NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that took place last month on I-495 in Norton.

The victim was identified by police Thursday as Angela Fernandes, 49, of Taunton.

According to police, Fernandes was the passenger in one of two vehicles that collided around 10 p.m. on July 20 near northbound Exit 10. Fernandes’ vehicle veered off the highway and hit a tree, resulting in her death.

The driver, a 46-year-old Taunton man, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the second vehicle, a 22-year-old Middleborough man, was not hurt in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

