Police find what appears to be a grenade while executing search warrant

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — During the execution of a search warrant in Dartmouth on Sunday, police and members of the S.E.M.L.E.C. Search and Rescue Team found what appeared to be a hand grenade.

Crews on scene were not sure if the device was real/active, so the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called in.

While evaluating the device, it was determined to be a military training grenade, and did not pose any threat.

“I`m both relieved and thrilled that the grenade was found to be a training device only,” said Dartmouth Chief of Police Brian Levesque “I am also very proud of the personnel on scene who immediately identified a potential threat, and addressed it both swiftly and accordingly.”

