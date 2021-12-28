Police cruiser hit in highway accident; trooper transported with injuries

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a car crash involving a state trooper on Tuesday.

The accident happened on I-95 by Exit 14 just before 6:00 p.m. in Warwick when an unknown, white vehicle collided with a police cruiser.

State police say both the trooper and the other operator were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene with the police cruiser sustaining damage on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle and the white vehicle having heavy damage in the front.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.