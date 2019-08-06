Police: Bus driver arrested after locking woman in luggage compartment

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A bus driver was arrested in Willington Sunday after allegedly locking a woman in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus.

Connecticut State Police say that just after 4 p.m., troopers responded to Interstate 84 after a woman called 911 to report that she was locked in the luggage compartment of a Peter Pan bus that was traveling to Boston.

The 911 ping showed that the caller was on I-84 in Willington so troopers were dispatched to that area to intercept the bus.

Once the bus was pulled over, police spoke with the male bus driver who then opened up the side compartments on the bus for troopers.

The victim was found in one of the compartments and refused medical attention. She then told troopers that she had been purposely locked inside by a female bus driver while attempting to retrieve items from her bag.

The female bus driver, identified as 49-year-old Wendy Alberty, of Brooklyn, New York, was still on the bus as a passenger. After police spoke with witnesses, Alberty was arrested.

Alberty was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint and breach of peace. She was held on a $2,000 bond.