Police arrest man who allegedly chased store owner with machete

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police arrested a man who allegedly chased a liquor store owner with a machete.

According to a police report, the incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at Summit Liquors on Hartford Avenue.

The owner of Summit Liquors was behind the register when he claims a customer became agitated while waiting in line to check out.

That customer allegedly yelled expletives at him and the owner said he told the man not to act that way in his store.

The customer allegedly left the store and pulled a machete out of the trunk of a blue 2002 Toyota Camry.

He then chased after the owner with the machete, according to the police report.

The owner, who had followed the suspect outside, ran back into the liquor store and called 911.

Police later arrested the suspect, identified as Lewis Martinez of Johnston.

Martinez is charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon.

The owner told police the incident may have been captured on surveillance cameras. That video has not been made available to Eyewitness News.