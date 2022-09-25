DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dartmouth have arrested a man for assault with a dangerous weapon, then charging him with additional gun violations.

On Sept. 22, police arrested Koby Gedeon, 20, of New Bedford for a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon.

While searching the suspect, officers found a loaded semi-automatic handgun on him.

Gedeon was was also charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card.

“In a society currently inundated with gun violence, I am thrilled that my officer was able to take this individual, as well as the loaded firearm that he was illegally carrying, off of the streets before they could harm anyone,” said Police Chief Brian Levesque.

No other information about the incident is available at this time.