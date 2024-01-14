LEYDEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A plane crash in Leyden left three dead on Sunday afternoon.

Police say at around 11:45 a.m. multiple departments were notified of the crash in the area of Country Club Road in Greenfield. When crews arrived to the crash, they found it actually took place in the Leyden Wildlife Area.

The aircraft, a twin-engine Beechcraft, crashed into a clearing on the side of a wooded mountain.

According to police, all three people that were on the aircraft were adults and suffered fatal injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Detectives and other personnel are in the process of investigating the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board says they will have investigators on-scene by tomorrow.

