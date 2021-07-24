Plainville man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Twin River parking lot

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Plainville police have arrested one person in connection with an armed robbery in the Twin River Casino parking lot on Wednesday morning.

Anthony Mirabile, 24, was arrested at his home in Plainville on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a vehicle belonging to Mirabile, and matching the description of the one involved in the Lincoln incident, was seized. Lincoln police later obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

Mirabile is charged with being a Fugitive from Justice from Rhode Island. Police said he is expected to face charges in Rhode Island stemming from the armed robbery.

There’s no word on if a second suspect has been apprehended.

