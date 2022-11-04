TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) – An upcoming road closure could impact your drive around town.

Next week, RIDOT will close the bridge that carries Fish Road in Tiverton.

The road will close Wednesday for approximately two weeks, reopening on November 23. During that time, RIDOT will replace the deteriorated bridge. During the closure, all traffic will use Route 24, Main Road (Route 77) and Bulgarmarsh Road (Route 177) as a detour.

DOT officials say the accelerated bridge construction process will allow crews to complete the project four to six months earlier than conventional methods – costing roughly $926,000.

Fish Road carries about 9,000 vehicles per day.