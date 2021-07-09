PINPOINT TRAFFIC: DOT projects across RI could impact your drive

(WPRI) – It will be a busy week ahead for DOT crews making improvements on our local roadways.

On the Providence viaduct project. Overnight demolition of the southbound bridge next week will include lane closures on interstate 95, exit and ramp closures including exit 22 and Memorial Boulevard as well as the closure of Promenade Street west, from Park Street to Holden Street.

Overnight deck repairs on I-95 north will require the closure of the on-ramp from Atwells Avenue to I-95 north, along with side streets in the area.

Bridge demolition will continue next week on the south side of the Mohegan Bridge in Burrillville. Traffic on Route 102 heading north following a signed detour. Following the demolition of the pier, crews will construct a new one.

The Park Avenue Bridge in Cranston remains closed to all traffic. Crews will be removing the last two floor beams next week and then start removing the two 80-foot girders.

A daytime right lane closure is planned at this project next week along Route 5 on the Cranston and Warwick line. Crews will also install a pedestrian crossing signal at Knight Street.