PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Busy week of road and bridge improvements across the Ocean State

(WPRI) – Lots of improvements projects happening on our local roads. In Providence, overnight demolition of the Broadway Bridge continues with overnight lane closures of the on-ramps from Route 6 East and Memorial Boulevard to I-95 South. Plan for detours that are underway.

In the northwest part of the state, the Mohegan Bridge in Burrillville remains closed to northbound traffic.

Commuters may notice the removal of sections of the backwalls and beams and structural concrete repairs.

Work is on-going on the Newport Pell Bridge ramps in the roundabout as well as JT Connell Highway.

The project requiring temporary lane shifts along with curb and sidewalk work. Expect police details near the Route 138 downtown off-ramp.

West Bay drivers, drainage and traffic signal work continues on Route 5 over by the Warwick mall. Traffic expected to be slow at times in both directions.