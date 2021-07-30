PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work shifting traffic on Rte. 146

(WPRI) – Traffic changes in North Smithfield on Route 146 could slow you down.

On Friday, July 30th, RIDOT set to remove the lane split on Route 146 South at the Farnum Pike Bridge. Traffic shifting onto the newly built bridge heading south with all travel lanes back open.

The bridge carries Route 146 over Route 104 in North Smithfield.

In addition, the Route 146 South on-ramp from Route 104 will be reopened and the detour for oversized trucks will no longer be needed. The next step will be to demolish a temporary bridge that was used during the construction process and finish working on a drainage installation system.

The Farnum Pike Bridge was built in 1958 and carries approximately 40,000 vehicles per day.