PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: West Bay Traffic Pattern Change Underway

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Drivers will notice traffic pattern changes on Route 3 (Nooseneck Hill Road) where commuters travel over the Big River Bridge in West Greenwich.

The on-going bridge project affects traffic about a half mile south of the interstate 95 and the Exit 6 interchange.

Prior to the shift – traffic was cut down to just two lanes and on the southbound side. The new shift will move northbound traffic to the newly constructed part of the bridge, while southbound traffic remains on the old half of the bridge.

This traffic pattern will remain in place for 7- 10 days. In early September, all traffic will be using the new bridge.

The project includes demolishing and replacing the heavily damaged concrete structure along with paving, striping and drainage improvements.

If you live or boat through this area, you will be happy to know that river access will remain open for recreational use and there are no anticipated delays.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence.