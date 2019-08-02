PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Summertime Delays & Detours to Expect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – From north to south, east to west, it seems as though wherever you turn during the summer months construction projects are slowing you down.

In Richmond, crews are hard at work on the Kingston Road Bridge. The structure carries interstate 95 over Route 138. Drivers, expect on-going lane closures on Route 138 through the project’s duration in 2022.

Kingston Road Bridge in Richmond, R.I. (Courtesy: RIDOT)

In Providence, on-going improvements to Gano Street has created an alternating one-way traffic pattern, due to curb and sidewalk work weekdays between India Street and Trenton Street.

Work continues on the 6/10 project with a new ramp under construction that will carry traffic on Route 10 North to Route 6 West, requiring left lane closures on Route 10 south from Westminster Street to Union Street.

6/10 Connector Project Providence, R.I. (Courtesy RIDOT)

Plan for periodic lane and shoulder closures on Westminster Street and Broadway over Route 10.

Further south, in North Kingstown detours and lane closures are underway on Lafayette Rd. near Route 4. Bridge repairs in this area are slowing your commute a bit, so allow for extra time or seek alternate route.

North Kingstown, R.I. (Courtesy RIDOT)

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.