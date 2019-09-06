PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Road Closure Will Detour Commuters Starting Monday

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – A road closure next week will send local commuters on a detour.

Starting Monday, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will be detouring traffic for one week on Pound Hill Road in North Smithfield.

The closure is essential to repairing a culvert or tunnel in the area. Construction crews will install a new culvert that will send the Cherry Brook underneath the roadway.

Drivers! You will want to plan for delays cruising through this area for the next week as traffic is being detoured from Pound Hill Rd. to Route 146A (Great Road.)

Everything will re-open on Friday, September 13th at 7 p.m.

The project is part of a seven-bridge $7.1 million bridge preservation and rehabilitation project with six structures in North Smithfield and one in Providence.

Completion for the entire project expected Spring 2020.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.