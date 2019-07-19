Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: I-95 Lane-Split Restricts Exit Access, Delays Possible

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Your summertime commute is often lighter with the kiddos out of school and many people taking vacations – but with lower traffic volumes, more construction often follows.

Heads up Providence drivers, traffic pattern changes are expected to cause some additional delays. Prepare for lane splits on I-95 North and South between Thurbers Ave. and Interstate 195.

The construction is all part of the 10.8 million dollar Oxford Street Bridge project.

On Friday evening, the DOT will implement a split-lane traffic configuration for both directions of interstate-95.

I-95 South commuters are now unable to access Exit 18. You can use Exit 19 (Eddy Street) or Exit 17 (Elmwood Ave.) as a detour.

If you are taking I-195 West to I-95 South you can still access Exit 18.

The traffic pattern in the area will change every one to two weeks during new deck installation.

Each week changes on I-95 North will be made on Friday nights and changes on I-95 South will be made on Saturday nights.

All split-lane configurations are scheduled to be complete by the end of August, with lane shifts scheduled to be removed by the end of September.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams