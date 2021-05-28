PINPOINT TRAFFIC: AAA says Memorial Day holiday travel will rebound significantly

(WPRI) – Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to rebound significantly.

According to AAA, holiday travel will increase by 60 percent from last year.

From May 27th through May 31st, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. Last year, only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.

Most Americans will travel by car this holiday with an estimated 34 million planning a road trip. That is an increase of 52 percent compared to 2020.

Another factor contributing to the expected increase in travel this holiday is the CDC’s recently updated guidance that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, while taking proper precautions.