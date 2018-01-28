Photos: 42nd Annual Meeting Street Telethon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12 and FOX Providence once again proudly joined with sponsors Cardi’s Furniture and others to host the 42nd annual Meeting Street Telethon Saturday night. The special evening of fun and fundraising is presented live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. from Meeting Street School in Providence. Here are images from this special night.

WPRI 12 is proud to call itself a longtime sponsor of this special event and organization.