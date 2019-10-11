Breaking News
Weather Alert: Wind Advisory dropped for northern RI as storm remains offshore

Photo Gallery: Violent Glocester vandalism case linked to biker gang dispute

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by Glocester Police Dept.

The Target 12 Investigators are uncovering new details about ongoing biker battles across Southern New England, including a disturbing incident which resulted in a Glocester building being bashed with baseball bats over a dispute between rival motorcycle gangs.

TARGET 12 INVESTIGATION: BIKER BATTLES

On October 9, 2017, police responded to the scene of a disturbance at the Irie Trading Post on Putnam Pike in Glocester. Glocester Police say members of the Lost Horsemen Motorcycle Club used baseball bats to smash up the building, which was used by a rival gang affiliated with the Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

Below are photos of the damage left behind, provided by the Glocester Police Department, as well as a police narrative outlining how the violent incident allegedly unfolded.

  • Photo provided by Glocester Police Dept.
  • Photo provided by Glocester Police Dept.
  • Photo provided by Glocester Police Dept.
  • Photo provided by Glocester Police Dept.
  • Photo provided by Glocester Police Dept.

View Police Report:

  • Click to see document in full
  • Click to see document in full

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams