Storm Scenes: Send us your snow pics, video and view our gallery

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
  • Denise ORourke in Pawtucket via ReportIt!
  • Larry Davidson in Westerly via ReportIt!
  • Maria Muldowney in Foster via ReportIt!
  • Mystic, CT (Christopher Seidel via ReportIt!)
  • Riverside

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While a nor’easter is impacting travel conditions in Southern New England, it’s also making for some pretty scenery.

The Pinpoint Weather Team expects much of the area to see 8-12 inches of accumulations, while areas north and west of I-295 could see more than a foot.

Now we want to see what your view of the storm looks like! If it’s safe to do so, send us a picture or short video for a chance to be featured on air or in our gallery above.

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

