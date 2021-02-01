Storm Scenes: Send us your snow pics, video and view our gallery

Denise ORourke in Pawtucket via ReportIt!

Larry Davidson in Westerly via ReportIt!

Maria Muldowney in Foster via ReportIt!

Mystic, CT (Christopher Seidel via ReportIt!)

Riverside





PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While a nor’easter is impacting travel conditions in Southern New England, it’s also making for some pretty scenery.

The Pinpoint Weather Team expects much of the area to see 8-12 inches of accumulations, while areas north and west of I-295 could see more than a foot.

Now we want to see what your view of the storm looks like! If it’s safe to do so, send us a picture or short video for a chance to be featured on air or in our gallery above.