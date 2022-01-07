Snowstorm Scenes: Send us your pics, videos and view our gallery

  • Snow husky in Harrisville (David Thibault via ReportIt!)
  • Downtown Providence (Johnny Villella WPRI-TV)
  • Maverick's legs are a little MIA in the snow in South Attleboro! (Nicole Robey via ReportIt!)
  • Berkly, Mass. (Nancy Tobin via ReportIt!)
  • Elsa the Grat Dane and Ava, 5, enjoying the snow in Somerset (Jennifer Bretton via ReportIt!)
  • Narrow River in Narragansett (Karen Hogan via ReportIt!)
  • Cranston (Carl Lozy via ReportIt!)
  • Chepachet (Kimberly Tetrault via ReportIt!)
(WPRI) — While the first snowstorm of 2022 is impacting travel conditions in Southern New England, it’s also making for some pretty scenery.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 5 to 10 inches of accumulations for much of the area, while northwestern Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut could see as much as a foot.

Now, we want to see what your view of the storm looks like! As long as it’s safe to do so, send us a picture or short video through ReportIt! for a chance to be featured in our newscasts or the gallery above.

