Snowstorm Scenes: Send us your pics, videos and view our gallery

(WPRI) — While the first snowstorm of 2022 is impacting travel conditions in Southern New England, it’s also making for some pretty scenery.
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 5 to 10 inches of accumulations for much of the area, while northwestern Rhode Island and parts of Connecticut could see as much as a foot.
Now, we want to see what your view of the storm looks like! As long as it’s safe to do so, send us a picture or short video through ReportIt! for a chance to be featured in our newscasts or the gallery above.
Pinpoint Weather 12
