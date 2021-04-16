Snow in April? Share your photos, videos and view our gallery

(WPRI) — It may be April, but snow is falling this Friday morning!

12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello says some parts of far Northwestern Rhode Island are waking up to a slushing coating of snow on the grass and car tops early this morning.

If it’s snowing near you, we want to see what it looks like! Send us a picture or short video for a chance to be featured on air or in our online gallery.

Below are some photos from 12 News viewers across Southern New England: