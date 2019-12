Southern New Englanders started the workweek with a two-day storm that coated the area in snow.

Below are images submitted by Eyewitness News viewers and our crews in the field.

Send us your snow photos and videos via ReportIt!

Hatham plays in the snow (Submitted by Samantha Quartochi of Fall River)

Conditions in West Greenwich (Submitted by Diane Langlais)

Phife Dawg plays in the snow (Anita Baffoni/WPRI-TV)

Phife Dawg plays in the snow (Anita Baffoni/WPRI-TV)

Phife Dawg plays in the snow (Anita Baffoni/WPRI-TV)

Accumulations in Coventry (Submitted by Debbie Howes)

Surprise visit while shoveling (Submitted by Bill Brouillette of Seekonk)

View from inside (Submitted by Ashley Hoffman of Westerly)

Conditions in Westerly (Submitted by Ashley Hoffman)

Glocester (Submitted by Nick Shepherd)

Riverside fire station

I asked Susan if she wanted to help shovel, so she grabbed her phone and got video of me. Not what I had in mind. https://t.co/5pFHeobX5n — Steve Nielsen (@Stevenielsen) December 3, 2019

view from my home this morning. Looks beautiful but as we know awful for driving, stay safe out there! ❄️#snowday pic.twitter.com/vLHxce6mtD — Courtney Carter (@_CourtneyNews) December 3, 2019

13-week-old Ace is loving his first snow experience! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/BEQdl2M7k2 — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) December 2, 2019