Photos/Videos: October nor’easter takes down trees, causes damage

  • Tree fell onto a home in Middletown (Jamie Intwala via ReportIt!)
  • Tree uprooted on Potters Avenue in Warwick
  • Tree on power lines in Barrington
  • Tree uprooted on Greenwood Avenue in Warwick
  • South Kingstown damage (George Foley via ReportIt!)
  • Tree down on Franklin Street in Warren
  • Tree totaled a truck in Barrington. (Sara Horvet via ReportIt!)
  • Tree limb on a powerline near Narragansett High School (Leah Crowley/WPRI-TV)
  • Tree down in the area of Fairview Avenue and the Boulevard in Middletown.
  • Fallen tree on Mount Hope Avenue in Bristol (Manuel Sousa via ReportIt!)
  • Small plane picked up by winds and dropped in roadway in New Bedford. (WPRI-TV)
  • Tree crashed onto a car in Swansea (Steven Matregrano/WPRI-TV)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A strong nor’easter brought damaging winds and rain to Southern New England early Wednesday morning.

Power outage numbers rapidly grew as trees and power lines came down.

We want to see how the weather impacted you at home, as long as it’s safe to do so.

Send your photos and videos to reportit@wpri.com, and you can also upload content on WPRI.com or the 12 News and Pinpoint Weather 12 apps.

Video Now: Damage on Potters Avenue in Warwick

Video Now: Conditions in Newport

Video Now: Tree down on Greenwood Avenue in Warwick

Video Now: Power lines down in Barrington

