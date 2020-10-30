Photos/Videos: First snowfall of the season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It might only be October but snow is falling in Rhode Island and Massachusetts!

If you’d like to share your images or video of the snow, and it is safe to do so, send them to us!

West Glocester (Kelly Fellela Cardente via Facebook)

Greenville (DeDe O’Neill via Facebook)

Coventry (Kristen Beaudoin via Facebook)

Snow in Foster (Tony Petrarca)

Snow sticking to the grass in Scituate (TJ Del Santo WPRI-TV)

West Greenwich (Emily Gibbs WPRI-TV)

Snow getting thicker on the CT/Foster border (Erica Regan WPRI-TV)

Snow on a ziplock bag covering a meter in North Smithfield (Kait Walsh WPRI-TV)

