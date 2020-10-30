Photos/Videos: First snowfall of the season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It might only be October but snow is falling in Rhode Island and Massachusetts!

  • West Glocester (Kelly Fellela Cardente via Facebook)
  • Greenville (DeDe O’Neill via Facebook)
  • Coventry (Kristen Beaudoin via Facebook)
  • Snow in Foster (Tony Petrarca)
  • Snow sticking to the grass in Scituate (TJ Del Santo WPRI-TV)
  • West Greenwich (Emily Gibbs WPRI-TV)
  • Snow getting thicker on the CT/Foster border (Erica Regan WPRI-TV)
  • Snow on a ziplock bag covering a meter in North Smithfield (Kait Walsh WPRI-TV)

