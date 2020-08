EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WPRI) ─ Even though Tropical Storm Isaias has already moved out of Southern New England, it surely left its mark.

Downed trees and power lines have caused extensive damage across the region and knocked out power to thousands.

Here’s a look at the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias:

Tree blocks Charles Street in Providence. (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Tree that fell on a car on Freeman Parkway in Providence. (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Tree down on Freeman Parkway in Providence. (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Tree split in half on Charles Street in Warwick. (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

Downed trees block Central Avenue in Scituate (Shiina LoSciuto/WPRI-TV)

Tree down on Taunton Ave in Providence. (via ReportIt)

Tree down on Bridgton Road on Cranston. (via ReportIt)

Tree uprooted in Pawtucket. (via ReportIt)

Rainbow in North Smithfield. (via ReportIt)

Tree down on Taber Street in Providence. (via ReportIt)

Honey Dew sign down on Atwood Avenue in Cranston. (via ReportIt)

Tree down on Maple Valley Road in Coventry. (via ReportIt)

Tracking Isaias: What you need to know » | Radar » | Interactive Hurricane Tracker » | Download the Pinpoint Weather App »