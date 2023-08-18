PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents across Rhode Island and Massachusetts are cleaning up after tornadoes tore through several communities Friday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado “caused significant damage” on a discontinuous path through Scituate, Johnston and North Providence.

The NWS also said another tornado touched down in North Attleboro, just over the state line, and crossed into Mansfield.

