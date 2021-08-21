Photos: Southern New England gearing up for Hurricane Henri’s arrival

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hurricane Henri is expected to pack a punch when it makes landfall in Southern New England Sunday, and people across the region are being urged to prepare well in advance.

Businesses across the region are shoring up their storefronts in preparation for damaging winds, and dozens of people departed Block Island Saturday morning after police urged those without a safe place to stay to leave the island before the storm arrives.

How are you preparing for the storm? Send us your photos and videos via ReportIt! and they may be featured on air or online.

Video Now: Mike Montecalvo prepares his garden for Hurricane Henri