Photos: Southern New England gearing up for Hurricane Henri’s arrival

by: WPRI.com Staff

  • Businesses in Westerly aren't taking any chances and are protecting their storefronts. (Shiina LoSciuto/WPRI-TV)
  • The calm before the storm on Ocean Drive in Newport. (Steven Matregrano/WPRI-TV)
  • Businesses shoring up their storefronts in Bristol (Tim White/WPRI-TV)
  • Cars lined up to board the Block Island ferry and depart the island ahead of the storm. (Courtesy: Kari Curtis)
  • Easton's Beach will be closed due to Hurricane Henri. (Wyatt Fisher/WPRI-TV)
  • The shelves have been cleared of lanterns and flashlights at the Target in Seekonk. (Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hurricane Henri is expected to pack a punch when it makes landfall in Southern New England Sunday, and people across the region are being urged to prepare well in advance.

Businesses across the region are shoring up their storefronts in preparation for damaging winds, and dozens of people departed Block Island Saturday morning after police urged those without a safe place to stay to leave the island before the storm arrives.

How are you preparing for the storm? Send us your photos and videos via ReportIt! and they may be featured on air or online.

