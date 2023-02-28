(WPRI) — It’s the last day of February and winter has finally arrived in Southern New England.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting 4 to 7 inches of snow across most of Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, Massachusetts, with 3 to 4 inches for southeastern Massachusetts.

We want to see what your view of the storm looks like! As long as it’s safe to do so, send us a picture or short video through ReportIt! for a chance to be featured in our newscasts or the gallery above.

ReportIt! Send us storm pictures and video »