Photos: RI, Mass. residents show off ‘I voted’ stickers

Photo Galleries

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — Election Day is here and many residents across Rhode Island and Massachusetts are heading to the polls today.

Here are some voters across Southern New England showing off their “I voted” stickers!

Send us a photo of you and your sticker for a chance to be featured!

Send them to us here via ReportIt!

  • Lynn Dyer via Facebook
  • JessAnna Watts via ReportIt
  • Jason Crabtree via Facebook
  • Anita Baffoni (WPRI-TV)
  • Jesse Stearns via Facebook
  • Brittany Pope via ReportIt!
  • Sarah Daugherty via ReportIt!
  • Morey Hershgordon (WPRI-TV)
  • Brenda Marie via Facebook
  • Tracey Behm Driscoll via Facebook
  • Jenny Cortorreal via Facebook
  • Cori Alexandra Cameron via Facebook
  • Brian Yocono (WPRI-TV)
  • Vinny Mangiarelli (4) via ReportIt!
  • Mark Mangiarelli (6) via ReportIt!
  • Natasha Melo via Facebook
  • Rhonda M Rebello via Facebook
  • Maria Valencia via Facebook
  • Megan Steinkamp via Facebook
  • Aime Tolentino via Facebook
  • Melody Affonce via Facebook
  • Nicole Babbidge via Facebook
  • Rose Przybytek Mitera via Facebook
  • Ann Laurie via Facebook
  • Lucian Aquino via Facebook
  • Stan Joseph via Facebook
  • Fran McClendon via Facebook
  • Phelps’ household via ReportIt!

Election Day 2020

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for for in-depth coverage throughout the day both on-air and online.

ElectionBeat: Live Updates & VideoReal-Time Race ResultsVoter GuideLatest HeadlinesLive Streaming: 12 News Now

Your Local Election HQ: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election 2020: Resources & Coverage

More Election Resources & Coverage

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Election 2020: 12 News Team Tweets

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/28/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour