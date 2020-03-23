1  of  2
Photos: Remote learning begins for local students, teachers

by: WPRI.com Staff

  • Kyle DaSilva, a senior at Mt. Hope High School in Bristol, getting ready for his first class.
  • Mrs. DaSilva is teaching her 7th grade math class at Kickemuit Middle School in Warren.
  • Mrs. Montecalvo teaching her St. Rocco students from the kitchen table
  • Mrs. Montecalvo teaching her St. Rocco students from the kitchen table
  • Ready to take notes from class
  • Eating breakfast while logging into class
  • Using his bed as a desk for school
  • Courtney Carter’s son ready to learn
  • Photo: Nancy Krause
  • West Kingston Elementary third-grader (Photo: Alexandra Henshel of Wakefield)
  • Photo: Nancy Krause
  • Photo: Nancy Krause
  • Remote learning in the Dooley household (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)
  • Remote learning in the Dooley household (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)
  • Remote learning in the Dooley household (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)
  • Remote learning in the Dooley household (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)
  • Remote learning in the Dooley household (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)
  • Violet and Isla learning in South Kingstown (Photo: Brianne Silvestri)
  • Avery does his classwork (Photo: Kayla DeFusco)
  • Avery reads to Forest (Photo: Kayla DeFusco)
  • Aiden Ventura on day 1 of distance learning in Cranston (Photo: Kimberly Kretchman)
  • Hampden Meadows School goes virtual (Submitted via ReportIt! by Cheryl)
  • Selena and Carlos get to work in Rumford (Photo: Jennifer Castro)
  • Photo: Marissa Harrison
  • Remote learning in Exeter-West Greenwich
  • Remote learning in Exeter-West Greenwich
  • Remote learning in Exeter-West Greenwich
  • Remote learning in Exeter-West Greenwich
  • Remote learning in Exeter-West Greenwich
  • Virtual learning in Pawtucket (Photo: Jennifer Agudelo)
  • Photo: Carabeth Shipman

SHARE WITH US: We're all in this together. How are you doing with the remote learning so far with your kids or students? Send us your experiences, positive ideas, concerns, photos and video of your efforts during this new endeavor

