Photos: Looking back at the 2010 Floods 10 years later

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s been one decade since torrential rains flooded cars, roadways, homes and businesses across Rhode Island.

This week 10 years ago, Rhode Island received nearly 9 inches of rain, which swelled rivers and led to historic flooding across the state.

Have photos you’d like to share? Send them via ReportIt! »

The Pawtuxet River rose to 13 feet above flood stage. The river’s overflow ultimately drowned out nearby roadways, neighborhoods and businesses. It also left the Warwick and Rhode Island malls partially submerged for days.

Here’s a look back at the flood’s aftermath, 10 years later:

Later this week on Eyewitness News: Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo will take a look back at the historic flooding and how it impacted the Ocean State.