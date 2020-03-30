Photos: Looking back at the 2010 Floods 10 years later

Photo Galleries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s been one decade since torrential rains flooded cars, roadways, homes and businesses across Rhode Island.

This week 10 years ago, Rhode Island received nearly 9 inches of rain, which swelled rivers and led to historic flooding across the state.

Have photos you’d like to share? Send them via ReportIt! »

The Pawtuxet River rose to 13 feet above flood stage. The river’s overflow ultimately drowned out nearby roadways, neighborhoods and businesses. It also left the Warwick and Rhode Island malls partially submerged for days.

Here’s a look back at the flood’s aftermath, 10 years later:

Later this week on Eyewitness News: Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo will take a look back at the historic flooding and how it impacted the Ocean State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com